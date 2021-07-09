Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

