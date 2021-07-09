Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $159,000 Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

