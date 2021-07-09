Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $168,000 Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.12 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market cap of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

