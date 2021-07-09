e-Gulden 1-Day Volume Reaches $77.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $77.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00393111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,016 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,742 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

