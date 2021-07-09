e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $80.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00396106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,016 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,742 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.