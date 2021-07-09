Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,897 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $35.54.

EAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,769 shares of company stock valued at $43,307,207 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Eargo by 68.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Eargo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

