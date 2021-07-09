Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.14 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

