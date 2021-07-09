EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $877,878.15 and $147,735.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.79 or 0.00898382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

