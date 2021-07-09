EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,427 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

