Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

