Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,344 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

