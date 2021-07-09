Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $136,845,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

