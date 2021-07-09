EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,192 ($15.57). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,184 ($15.47), with a volume of 49,447 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £749.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79). Also, insider Andy Thorburn sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £293.76 ($383.80).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

