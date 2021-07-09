Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.