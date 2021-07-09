Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.