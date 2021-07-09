Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a PEG ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

