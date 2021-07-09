Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

