Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $638,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $297.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.04 and a 12-month high of $299.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.