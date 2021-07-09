Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $605,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

RYF stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

