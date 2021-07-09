Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.