Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.49 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.