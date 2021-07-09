Equitable Trust Co. Has $418,000 Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.