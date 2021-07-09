Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Crane by 437.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

