Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

NYSE CVS opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

