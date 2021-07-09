Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,045 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 43,098 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,979,922.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,473,437.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,331 shares of company stock worth $4,615,143. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

