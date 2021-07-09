Equitable Trust Co. Sells 315 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,177,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $652.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.26 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $628.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

