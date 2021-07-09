Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrett Business Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.95.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBSI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $540.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

