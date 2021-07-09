Equities Analysts Set Expectations for British Land Company Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of British Land in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

