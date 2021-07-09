Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

