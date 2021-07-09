EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $93.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.