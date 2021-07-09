Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.