Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 26,024 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,809,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $465,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,026 shares during the period. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

