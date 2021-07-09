Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells $1,651,000.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00.

AQUA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.