EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EZCORP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

