Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $121,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ FB opened at $345.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

