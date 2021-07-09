Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$650.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$600.00 to C$650.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $436.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $259.00 and a twelve month high of $480.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.13.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

