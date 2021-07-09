Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

SLDB opened at $3.45 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

