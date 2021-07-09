Federated Hermes Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 167,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.