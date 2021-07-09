Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 122.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

