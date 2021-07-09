Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 2,777 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,209. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

