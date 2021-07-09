Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

