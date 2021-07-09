FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 2.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.60. 5,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,282,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

