FIL Ltd Sells 52,433 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,433 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after buying an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

ALXN opened at $183.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.