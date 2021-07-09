FIL Ltd Sells 9,396 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

