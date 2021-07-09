Financial Analysis: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accuray and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Accuray.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 1.04% 5.51% 0.82% Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.11 $3.83 million ($0.08) -57.00 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 191.99 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -4.14

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accuray beats Asensus Surgical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

