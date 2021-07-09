Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$39.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Insiders have sold 13,644 shares of company stock worth $454,657 over the last three months.

FTT opened at C$32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.49 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

