First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 3.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $81,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,355,000 after buying an additional 133,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

First American Financial stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 6,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

