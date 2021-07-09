First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $74.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $76.90 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $319.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 130,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,343. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

