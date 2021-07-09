First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 62,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $769.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.65. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.