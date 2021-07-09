FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,643. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

